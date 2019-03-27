Three Rivers 1st budget tries to meet needs of whole community, mayor says

Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay says the amalgamated municipality's first budget is a sign council is trying to include all its residents.

The operating budget, passed Monday night, was just over $3.9 million with an operating surplus of more than $345,000.

There are no increases in water or sewer rates. Tax rates were set when amalgamation took place, so they have not changed with this budget.

The capital budget is more than $3 million. MacAulay said they considered projects each community was working on before amalgamation to determine spending priorities.

Montague waterfront improvements

Some of the projects include infrastructure improvements on the Montague waterfront, sewer and stormwater upgrades in Georgetown, a replacement fire truck in Cardigan, ball field lights in Cardigan and splash pads for Georgetown and Montague.

"As mayor, my hope was we would be able to pull Three Rivers together and start working as one community. And we've made great strides toward that and I think this budget kind of reflects that we're including the whole area of Three Rivers," he said.

"I know perhaps some places may feel a little left out in some ways but they are part of the larger community and they will be accessing some of the services and some of the programs and stuff like that that we do have to offer throughout Three Rivers."

Bigger spending items in the five-year capital plan include a new town hall and water and sewer expansions.

More P.E.I. news