Town of Three Rivers will build new administration building in Montague

The Town of Three Rivers is moving ahead with plans to build a new administration building in Montague, but it will not necessarily be the amalgamated community's new town hall.

A request for proposals is now out for tender as the town seeks bidders to do the work of preparing the site and constructing the facility, which is expected to cost about $1.9-million.

The location of the town hall could be a sensitive issue for some residents so a final decision has not been made, says the mayor.

"We want to consider all the residents," said mayor Ed MacAulay. "So it's just to allow a little bit of time for the residents to get comfortable with amalgamation and to determine where a town hall should be. And you know that we definitely want all of the public input on that decision."

Plans for the new Three Rivers administration building will include council chambers and office space for the mayor and about 10 municipal staff. It is to be built on Queen's Road in Montague, on the site where Montague Town Hall was located before it was destroyed by fire in 2018.

Since 2018, the Town of Three Rivers has been made up of the former towns of Montague, Georgetown, Cardigan and other adjacent communities.

The council's 12 elected members and its mayor have been holding meetings at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown and at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague. That practice of alternating council-meeting locations may continue even after the new building is complete.

"Whether it will be technically our town hall is yet to be decided," said MacAulay.

Municipal staff had been working in mobile trailers, located across the road from the site in Montague. The new facility will include meeting rooms where staff and council members may conduct business meetings with the public.

The new building will feature a cupola-style steeple topped with a weather vane midway along the length of the building's front, with the main entrance for use by the public located at one end of the 560-square-metre building.

Insurance money from the fire that destroyed Montague Town Hall will help pay for the new building, according to MacAulay.

The request for proposals closes March 11.

Construction is slated to be complete in the fall of 2022. The next municipal elections in Three Rivers are slated for Nov. 7, 2022.

The location of the town hall may or may not be decided before then, according to MacAulay.

