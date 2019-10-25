Three Oaks High School police officer 'excited' to start Monday

A Summerside police officer will be stationed at Three Oaks High School starting Monday.

Const. Brett Montgomery, who graduated from the school in 2011 and has coached the basketball and soccer teams, said he's "excited and a little nervous" to take on the role.

"It's a new position for not only our department, but for the high school."

The idea of having an officer at the school has been discussed for years, and Montgomery said he applied for the position because he felt he could create a better connection between police and youth.

Not a 'bad school'

"A lot of people think that I'm there because Three Oaks is a bad school, which it's not," he said.

"I'm there as an extended hand of the department to meet with the youth, ask any questions because usually unless they deal with us on the road or they're at the police station, they don't get to see us in different light or ask us questions or see us every day."

Montgomery said he will certainly be on the lookout for crime, but he will also be there as a support to students and staff.

"Most of the time when you're dealing with police it may be a negative interaction so I'm hoping to kind of shed some positive light on that and realize that we're all approachable," he said.

Colonel Gray High School and Charlottetown Rural High School also have police officers on-site.

