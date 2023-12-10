Summerside students get emotional lesson in leadership

It sounded like a simple enough assignment for the leadership class at Three Oaks High School: create and lead a project that brings joy to the community during the Christmas season.

They never realized it would bring so much joy — and emotion — to themselves as well.

The students put a call out for donations of food, clothing, blankets and other items that they could hand out to people in need. The community rose to the challenge.

"It's amazing," said Deirdre Studer, a Grade 12 student. "Our basements, our bedrooms, our living rooms, everything was filled."

The group was able to collect several bags of clothing and other items to give away. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The students set up beside the community fridge on the corner of Granville and Foundry streets. A steady stream of people stopped by to pick up some items and have some coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and soup.

Srishti Deo, a Grade 11 student, said it was heartwarming to see people sift through the bags and find something they could use.

"I feel so happy, so emotional," she said.

"I was also crying a few minutes ago because there was a lot of people who were here and they just need our help and I feel so proud of myself and my group also because we did a lot of hard work in this and I think that hard work is showing right now."

Srishti Deo, a Grade 11 student, says she was proud to be part of the project. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Studer said it's a homework assignment that may help people long after the final grades are in.

"We're definitely thinking of continuing this in the future. So look out for us."