Students find confidence in the spotlight of new music program at Three Oaks

A new music class at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside is hitting a high note with students.

The course, called popular music performance, is giving students the chance to play and create music they love.

Students are exploring different genres and learning what it takes to make it in the music industry.

Music director Krista Bryson says this course is a perfect accompaniment to the traditional concert band class, because it allows students to explore different genres of music and shows them that a career in music is possible.

Grade 12 student Kaleigh Mallet never thought she'd be a lead singer. 'The confidence I gained from the class, I'll definitely always keep with me.' (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

"Their passion lies truly in this world, so I think some of the students like that is really, truly their place," she said.

"If you ever want to see hardworking teenagers pop in, they are just all over it. And it's because they love it so much."

Learning to be pros

Guest speakers from the Island's music industry have come in to share their experiences and expertise.

And along with making music, students are creating press kits to help market themselves.

The confidence I gained from the class, I'll definitely always keep with me. — Kaleigh Mallet, student

Several of Bryson's graduating students are going on to study music, with the hopes of pursuing a career.

"They've found that confidence and they found that skill set to pursue it."

Grade 11 student Rebekah Brown has been performing in musical theatre for years.

'They've found that confidence and they found that skill set to pursue it,' says TOSH music director Krista Bryson, of students' dreams of working in the industry. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

Her dream is to pursue a career in music.

"We're learning how to be professionals, " she said.

"We're learning how to work together in groups, and we're learning how to adapt to different genres. And it's so cool to be able to be a part of the first class to run this. It's something that I love. It's something that I can't live without. This is exactly, I think, what high schools need."

Rebekah Brown hopes to pursue a career in music. 'It's something that I love. It's something that I can't live without. This is exactly, I think, what high schools need.' (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

Grade 12 student Kaleigh Mallet never expected to be the lead singer of a band, but thanks to this class, she has stepped into the spotlight.

"These people in this class are the nicest people I've ever met," she said. "I'm a nervous, shy person. These people let me be myself. They're such a good support group.

"The confidence I gained from the class, I'll definitely always keep with me," she said. "I'm really proud of myself for how much I've grown."

'Safe haven'

Grade 11 band student Ivan Stewart loves the freedom this new class offers.

"Whenever I enter this classroom, unlike others, it's almost like this safe haven," he said. "And when I get there, it's like I'm with everybody making music. But it's my music this time."

'I'm doing what I love and if I can surround myself with people who also enjoy that, then sky's the limit,' says Grade 12 student Declan Rockwell. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

Joseph Cole is a Grade 12 student who is planning to study at Holland College.

He credits this class with helping him find his confidence — and his voice.

"It's really exciting because I am quite a nervous person so I don't get up in front of people a lot or do a lot of speaking. So the opportunity to be able to put myself out there — and it's exciting to make music every day," he said.

"This is my favourite class I've ever had. Miss Bryson is my favourite teacher I've ever had. And it's really fun to work with people and make music that makes this like the best note possible I could end school on. Like, not to make a music joke, but, yeah."

'I love this class for many different reasons. It makes me want to come to school and it lets me express my individuality,' says Grade 11 student Jessica Robichaud. (Sarah Keaveny Vos/CBC)

And what's it like for teacher Krista Bryson to see her students soaring to new musical heights?

"I can't even describe the joy deep, deep down into my soul," she said.

"Some of the students that you've talked to today ... their entire life trajectory has changed from this experience," Bryson said.

"It's profound."

