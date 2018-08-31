Three Oaks High School renovations more than 70% complete

Renovation work at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I., is more than 70 per cent complete, the province said Friday.

Members of the media were given a tour of the completed work which includes 27 classrooms, the library and lecture theatre, chemistry and biology labs, a new ventilation system, roofing and an upgraded track and field venue, among other areas.

The $22.6 million renovation is the school's first major upgrade since it opened in 1976, and is expected to keep the school viable for the next 25 to 30 years, according to a news release.

I think students will be quite thrilled when they see what the finished product is. — Jeff Clow, TOSH principal

The project should be complete "very early in 2019," says project manager Tyler Richardson, the province's manager of building design and construction.

So far, 27 classrooms have been completed, with seven on the second floor still to be done. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The gym and change rooms are scheduled to be done in September and the cafeteria and stage areas should be done in mid-October, Richardson said.

'A safe environment'

All hazardous materials, including asbestos, were removed from the school by July 31, Richardson said.

The library and adjoining lecture theatre are complete. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We think we're ready for the students and we think we're going to provide them with a safe environment."

Air quality testing will be done in early September to ensure it is safe, he said. Construction zones will be separate from student areas.

Once the fall work is done, only 14 per cent of the work will be left, including seven classrooms on the second floor, two biology labs, a teacher planning centre, student washrooms and an art, computer and science lab.

Brighter atmosphere

The 112,000 square feet of completed work also includes a band room and music classroom, independent study areas, student services, resource and inclusive education areas, an upgrade to the front entrance, paved parking lots, and improvements to exterior lighting and the student drop-off area.

The kitchen was gutted and completely redesigned, Richardson says. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The result is a much brighter atmosphere for students, said principal Jeff Clow.

"What they'll see is a lot more natural light coming into the school," he said. "I think students will be quite thrilled when they see what the finished product is."

'Pushed some timelines'

The chemistry lab and classrooms should be a big highlight for the kids, Richardson said.

Richardson said the hallways will be more open this year since much of the work is completed. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Clow and Richardson both gave credit to the more than 80 tradespeople who worked hard over the summer on the project.

"A lot of work has been done. They put a lot of time and effort in and pushed some timelines to help us release some areas we wouldn't necessarily have," Clow said.

Education Minister Jordan Brown said the "patience and cooperation" of staff and students has been "acknowledged and much appreciated."

More P.E.I. news