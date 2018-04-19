Potential renovation health risks prompt creation of student registry

The P.E.I. government is creating a registry for students enrolled at Three Oaks Senior High School during renovations, in the event of any related health warnings.

Renovations at the Summerside school began in the summer of 2016 and were completed this winter.

Health Minister James Aylward said while the province is confident no students have been subject to health risks, a registry will help if further reviews are necessary in the future.

Test results during the school's renovations revealed that air quality at the school did not always meet recommended guidelines, and one day there were high asbestos readings.

Families concerned about potential health impacts can choose to have students added to this registry.

Aylward said a full report on the school's renovations and the effect it may have on students will be released soon.

More P.E.I. news