Province hires consultant to work on Three Oaks student registry after school renovation issues

The provincial government has hired a consultant to begin work on a registry of students who attended Three Oaks Senior High (TOSH) in Summerside during renovations between 2016 and 2019.

Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers says HR Atlantic has been hired.

In June 2019, the province promised to create a registry following concerns about air quality during the renovations at the school.

Test results during the school's renovations revealed that air quality did not always meet recommended guidelines, and one day there were high asbestos readings.

Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke MLA Trish Altass raised the issue during question period on Wednesday.

"What information will this registry contain, and where will it be housed and for how long?" Altass asked.

Altass also wanted to know if the registry would actually track the health data of students at TOSH during the time of the renovations.

'How you register for it and all that is in the hands of this independent consultant," says Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Steven Myers. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

'Want to be meticulous'

Myers said the recommendations for the registry will come from HR Atlantic.

"A lot of those decisions won't be made yet. Those will come in the form of a recommendation or they'll come in a form of a full document which will be presented to our department," he said during question period.

Myers said he has met with staff over the last few days about the registry.

"We want to be meticulous that we're doing this in the best possible manner and that we're not leaving any stone unturned."

Altass said she wanted to know if the parents of students attending TOSH at the time of renovations will be contacted by the consultant.

'I think one of the biggest concerns I have at this point is a lack of information about exactly what that third party is engaging in,' says Green MLA Trish Altass. (CBC)

Myers said he didn't provide the company with any specific instructions on who to talk to.

"What's in it in as far as data and information and whether there's health information or how it's used or what it connected to, or who gets to see it and how you register for it and all that is in the hands of this independent consultant," Myers said.

Altass said she has been bringing the issue up at every sitting of the legislature since she was elected.

"I think one of the biggest concerns I have at this point is a lack of information about exactly what that third party is engaging in," Atlass said Thursday.

Parents want to be involved

Toby MacDonald is a parent of one of the students who attended TOSH during the renovations. She says she wants to be kept up to date by the province. (Al MacCormick/CBC)

Toby MacDonald, a parent of one of the students who attended TOSH during the renovations, said government has to do a better job communicating with parents.

"I would like to know more ... about this party. What is their experience with registries? Do they have experience with hazardous material?"

CBC reached out to HR Atlantic but did not hear back.

Officials with the department said they will be involved in the process along with parents of students who attend TOSH during the renovations, the Department of Education and HR Atlantic.

