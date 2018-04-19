Three Oaks High School does away with grad prayer

The administration at Three Oaks High School in Summerside, P.E.I., has decided to do away with the opening prayer at the graduation ceremony that's been part of the event for many years.

Now, a special church service for graduating students will be held at the Summerside Presbyterian Church.

"We thought that on Sunday we would have a service specifically dedicated toward celebrating and recognizing those who are graduating," said Rev. Bradford Blaikie.

Three Oaks High School is a community made up of students coming from different faith traditions and different backgrounds. — Rev. Bradford Blaikie

He said for years the opening prayer was given by a local clergy member.

Blaikie said when he heard from Summerside Christian Council that there would be no prayer of invocation, he saw it as "opportunity for us to do something different."

He said the church is located right behind the school and has a strong relationship with the students, the church is even listed as the school's safe place in case of emergency.

"A number of them come over every Thursday for Kraft Dinner."

Ceremony open to everyone

The ceremony isn't just available for students, Blaikie said it is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Blaikie said he understands why the school is doing away with prayer at the graduation, given the social context and the fact there are many religious beliefs represented at the school.

"Three Oaks High School is a community made up of students coming from different faith traditions and different backgrounds."

The church has teamed up with the Canadian Bible Society to ensure all the students who attend the 10:30 morning service on Sunday will receive a free gift.

The school administration points to the fact that some other schools do not have an invocation or have optional church services.

Blaikie said while he understands the decision, he wishes the opening prayer of invocation was still part of the graduation, and that elements from other faiths could be included in the ceremony as well.

More P.E.I. news