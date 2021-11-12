3 new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. announced Friday

Three new cases of COVID-19, along with four public exposure notices, were announced on P.E.I. Friday.

In a news release, health officials said one is an individual under the age of 10 who is a household contact of a previous case and has been self isolating.

Another is an individual in their 50s related to travel.

The third is an individual in their 70s and that case is still under investigation. Officials say all close contacts related to this case have so far tested negative.

Contact tracing is complete for all three cases.

Public health officials also released four exposure notifications related to the cases:

Montague Pharmasave, 521 Main Street, November 5 between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Canadian Tire, 20 Babineau Avenue, Charlottetown, November 6 between noon and 1 p.m.

Sobeys, 39 Babineau Avenue, Charlottetown, November 6 between 1 and 2 p.m.

Cornwall Liquor Store, 17 Meadowbank Road, November 7 between 3 and 5 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations at these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure. If symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.

Anyone who visited these locations at these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days and if any symptoms develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should visit a drop-in testing clinic. At-home screening test kits are available for pickup at Access P.E.I. locations across the province for parents and guardians of children in K-6.

"Testing is a very effective way of quickly identifying and containing cases of COVID-19. If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, I would encourage them to go to one of the provincial testing clinics as soon as possible," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in the release.

P.E.I. currently has seven active COVID-19 cases, and has seen a total of 324 cases since the pandemic began.

Routine prevention

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.

Get vaccinated.

Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places.

Stay home if you are not feeling well.

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Keep your circle of contacts small.

Physical distance - stay two meters (six feet) apart.

Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles.

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops.

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: