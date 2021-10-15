Three new COVID-19 cases reported on P.E.I. Friday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer announced three new COVID-19 cases Friday.

One person is in their 30s, another is between 12 and 19, and the third is under 12. All three had recently travelled outside of P.E.I.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said there are no links to schools or early learning centres.

"The three individuals tested negative initially, but on a subsequent test tested positive. Contact tracing is underway, and the individuals are self-isolating," Morrison said in a written release late Friday afternoon.

P.E.I. currently has seven active COVID-19 cases, and has had 312 cases since the pandemic began.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Everyone encouraged follow routine prevention: