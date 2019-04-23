Stratford-Keppoch polling station reopened following unsubstantiated threat

Elections P.E.I. has reopened a polling station in District 6, in Stratford P.E.I., after previously suspending voting.

The poll for Stratford-Keppoch, at the Assumption Parish Centre on Stratford Road, was evacuated after receiving a threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated.

Elections P.E.I. said the threat was received at the polling station, and RCMP were called to the scene to investigate.

All ballots and election materials were secured and locked up during the evacuation, according to Elections P.E.I.

RCMP took a sniffer dog through the building, and deemed it safe to reopen.

Voting hours in District 6 will be extended to 9 p.m. as a result of the suspension.

Police are still investigating the origin of the threat.

