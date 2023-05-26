Police investigate threat involving Mount Stewart Consolidated

Police cars were sent to Students at Mount Stewart Consolidated School in central P.E.I. Friday afternoon because of a threat from a youth, according to RCMP and the Public Schools Branch.

"This threat was directed toward the school," said Const. Gavin Moore, who would not give specifics about the nature of the threat.

"RCMP immediately made a presence at the school. The school was secured and police stayed there until such time the students could be safely loaded on the buses at the usual time."

He said Charlottetown Police officers also went to L.M. Montgomery Elementary School in the East Royalty area of Charlottetown, because "there were some indications the individual who made the threat may have been in that vicinity."

The youth who was being sought has since been located and is in police custody.

The Public Schools Branch posted on social media about the situation around 3 p.m. AT.

"Law enforcement was dispatched and after evaluating the potential threat, it was deemed safe to proceed with regular dismissal," the Public Schools Branch said in the post.