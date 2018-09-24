Meet P.E.I.'s new police commissioner
'We were particularly impressed by Mr. Jarmyn’s qualifications'
Thomas Jarmyn has been appointed P.E.I.'s new police commissioner.
According to a government news release, Jarmyn is a former naval officer who also practised law in Nova Scotia and Ontario and served as counsel to the federal minister of public safety.
Recently, he moved to the Island to chair the province's Veterans Review and Appeal Board from April 2015 to July 2018.
"We were particularly impressed by Mr. Jarmyn's qualifications, and we were pleased to recommend his appointment with great confidence," said Charlottetown Police Chief Paul Smith, who was part of the selection panel of police and justice representatives, in the release.
His diverse background in adjudicating and decision-making makes him a good fit— Paul Smith
"His diverse background in adjudicating and decision-making makes him a good fit for P.E.I.'s needs in the role of police commissioner."
The police commissioner is an independent statutory office, the release said, that investigates and resolves public complaints of unprofessional conduct against police — other than RCMP.
Gerard Mitchell was the province's police commissioner until his second term expired. He served the province for nine years in the role, including a one year extension to accommodate recruiting a new commissioner.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.