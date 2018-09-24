Meet P.E.I.'s new police commissioner

Thomas Jarmyn has been appointed P.E.I.'s new police commissioner.

According to a government news release, Jarmyn is a former naval officer who also practised law in Nova Scotia and Ontario and served as counsel to the federal minister of public safety.

Recently, he moved to the Island to chair the province's Veterans Review and Appeal Board from April 2015 to July 2018.

"We were particularly impressed by Mr. Jarmyn's qualifications, and we were pleased to recommend his appointment with great confidence," said Charlottetown Police Chief Paul Smith, who was part of the selection panel of police and justice representatives, in the release.

His diverse background in adjudicating and decision-making makes him a good fit — Paul Smith

"His diverse background in adjudicating and decision-making makes him a good fit for P.E.I.'s needs in the role of police commissioner."

The police commissioner is an independent statutory office, the release said, that investigates and resolves public complaints of unprofessional conduct against police — other than RCMP.

Gerard Mitchell was the province's police commissioner until his second term expired. He served the province for nine years in the role, including a one year extension to accommodate recruiting a new commissioner.

