Island singer-songwriters Tara MacLean and Catherine MacLellan's new single 'was born within a few hours'

'I was texting with Dr. Heather Morrison and she's a good friend of mine and I told her that I was going to just record a song for her just that she could have,' says Island singer-songwriter Tara MacLean, right. (Tara MacLean/Catherine MacLellan)

In a time where people are being encouraged to physically distance, P.E.I. singer-songwriters Tara MacLean and Catherine MacLellan have released a new collaboration with the hopes of bringing people together in spirit.

The idea for the duo's new single, This Storm, originally came about after MacLean was inspired to write a song for P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

"I was texting with Dr. Heather Morrison and she's a good friend of mine and I told her that I was going to just record a song for her just that she could have," MacLean said.

"I didn't feel like singing or writing or anything when I picked up the guitar and the song just came right out. It was really quick."

When MacLean was finished, she called MacLellan right away.

There's always beauty, there's always light in the darkness. — Tara MacLean

"There was this moment when I was writing it that I heard her in my mind and so I called her and sang it to her," MacLean said.

From there, MacLellan took the material that had been started and "a song was born within a few hours," MacLean said.

"It's important to remember that even if we're not together, we're together in heart and spirit," MacLellan said.

The video, which accompanies the new song features snippets of videos sent in from Islanders during COVID-19 — from essential workers to people doing their part by staying at home, "kind of giving a hug out to the world," she said.

'A little Band-Aid'

MacLellan said compiling the videos sent in by Islanders was a "really fun" project that even brought her to tears.

"It was just so emotional for me to see all that love come together," she said.

MacLean said she also had a very emotional response when seeing the video for the first time.

"There's always beauty, there's always light in the darkness and that is what I think we're trying convey with this song," she said.

"We really hope that other people ... let it in to that place that's raw and tender right now and just kind of let the music wrap around like a little Band-Aid."

