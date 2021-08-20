Fun things to do this August weekend

From a comedy to a musical to a summer festival, there's a little something for everyone this weekend. Here's a roundup of a few things to check out.

Remember: Please follow COVID-19 guidelines when necessary, and although masking is not mandatory it is still encouraged. Let's have a safe and fun weekend!

Light the Night Weekend at Montague

Boats at the Montague Waterfront will be lit up Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. for the Three Rivers Summer Festival, Light the Night Weekend. There will be a prize for the boat with the best light show. During the light show on Friday there will also be 3km and 5km running/walking events at the waterfront, hosted by Bogside Brewing. On Saturday, there will be a free concert featuring the Fiddlers' Sons at the Waterfront Stage.

Comedy show in Charlottetown

Who's ready for some laughs? Upstreet Craft Brewing presents the Patio Laughs comedy show Friday at 8 p.m. The show is hosted by P.E.I. comedian Taylor Carver and features comedians from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick including Halifax-based Britnay Campbell, Clifton Cremo from Cape Brenton, and Bryan Otter and Evan Steeves from New Brunswick. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Street Fusion at Confederation Centre of Arts

Saturday will be the final performance of dance troupe Street Fusion at the Confederation Centre of the Arts outdoor theatre. The troupe has been performing shows throughout the month of August.

Old Stock at the Confederation Centre of the Arts

Ben Caplan is one of the song composers of a musical, Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story. It is about two Jewish Romanian refugees moving to Canada in 1908. (Stoo Metz)

Award-winning musical Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story is on stage Saturday at the Confederation Centre of the Arts. The play was written by Hannah Moscovitch and its songs were composed by Ben Caplan, Christian Barry and Geoff Berner. It's based on the journey of two Jewish Romanian refugees moving to Canada in 1908.

It's about how to love after being broken by the horrors of war. It's about refugees who get out before it's too late, and those who get out after it's too late. And it's about looking into the eyes of God, - a statement from Ben Caplan's website

20th century jazz on live stream

Old school jazz fans, we've got you covered. This Sunday, the Watermark Theater will be live-streaming jazz and swing music from the 1930s and 40s from 7:30 p.m. Music from classic artists such as Cab Calloway, Count Basie, Billie Holiday and Tommy Dorsey will be performed by the Holland College's School of Performing Arts SOPA All stars. Visit the Watermark Theatres website for more info. Tickets are free.

