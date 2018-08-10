6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

While the end of summer inches closer and closer, there are still a host of events on tap for P.E.I. in August — starting with one of the season's staple events beginning this week in Charlottetown.

Here are some events going on across the Island.

​Old Home Week

The fair runs from Aug. 9-18 with events running from morning to night every single day. (Indigo Circus)

Old Home Week is back and celebrating its 130th year.

The fair is in Charlottetown and will have all the regular popular attractions — the midway, the farm animals, horse shows and much more — and it will have new events as well, including the Indigo Circus.

The fair runs from Aug. 9-18 with events running from morning to night every day.

For a full listing of the events this weekend, and through to next week, check the Old Home Week website.

Cloggeroo 2018

'Don't leave us hangin'… come join the fun!' says the event website. (Cloggeroo/Facebook)

Folk artists from all over will take the stage in Georgetown this weekend for the fifth annual Cloggeroo.

The event runs from Aug. 10-12 and will feature "the widest variety of folk-inspired music you can imagine," the website said. "From rock to reggae, from salsa to soul, and even some hip-shakin' boogie-woogie late-night dance parties.

"We're pretty sure the fifth annual is going to be the best yet," says the Cloggeroo website.

"Don't leave us hangin'… come join the fun!"

Squall at the Hall

The event in Summerside runs on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Summerside Fire Department)

"Come out and rock the street party of the year" in Summerside, says the Facebook event's page.

Hosted by the city's fire department, Squall at the Hall features live music, drinks, snacks and fun.

The event runs on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

​P.E.I. Reptiles and Exotics Expo

The third annual P.E.I. Reptiles and Exotics Expo is being hosted on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Stratford Town Hall, according to the Facebook event page. (Shutterstock)

Ever wanted to see some reptiles up close?

Well now is your chance. The third annual P.E.I. Reptiles and Exotics Expo will take place on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stratford Town Hall, according to the Facebook event page.

"There will be a variety of reptiles and exotics showcased by local breeders … from across Atlantic Canada," the event listing says.

"Be sure to stop by and check out the show!"

​Drum circle and jam in Victoria Park

All are welcome to dance, jam and play at the event, which runs from 3-6 p.m on Sunday. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

Bring your drums, shakers, noisemakers, instruments and more to a drum circle happening Sunday at Victoria Park in Charlottetown.

The event says all are welcome to dance, jam and play at the event, which runs from 3-6 p.m.

Family Day at Spinnakers' Landing

'​As always, this entertainment at Spinnakers' is free of charge and fun for the whole family,' says the event listing. (Expedia.ca)

It'll be another afternoon of fun at Spinnakers' Landing in Summerside.

There will be free cake, face painting and balloon twisting on Sunday, according to the event listing. Mike Pendergast will also be playing two shows between 3 and 5 p.m.

There will be more music between 6 and 8 p.m, featuring Jingles Reyome.

"​As always, this entertainment at Spinnakers' is free of charge and fun for the whole family," says the event listing.

