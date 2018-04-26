Things to do on P.E.I. this final weekend of 2019

It's the final weekend of 2019 and there are many things to do on P.E.I.

There is plenty of music on offer, a red carpet screening of a P.E.I. web series and a chance to do some curling.

Charlottetown Islanders Star Wars game

Sunday, a galactic battle will be fought at the Eastlink Centre as the Charlottetown Islanders host the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in a Star Wars-themed game.

Game time is 3 p.m. and members of the 501st Legion's Atlantic Garrison will be on hand dressed as stormtroopers and other characters. Even Darth Vader will be there.

Tickets are $18.50 for adults, $16.50 for seniors, $13.50 for students and $11.50 for youth.

It's also family day and four tickets can be purchased for $40. Get your tickets at the Eastlink Centre box office or at the Charlottetown Islanders website.

Little Cities acoustic show

Little Cities will be performing an acoustic show at Marc's Lounge in Charlottetown on Saturday.

The band is made up of Mat Hannah, Mitch Gallant, Josh Pitre, Mike Hannah and Ryan P. Gallant.

The music starts at 8 p.m. and food is available. The event is 19-plus. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased through the event's Facebook page.

Drop-in Curling

Charlottetown Curling Club has drop-in curling this Friday. (CBC)

Want to get a game of curling in? There is drop-in curling at the Charlottetown Curling Complex this Friday at 6 p.m. with ice available until 8 p.m.

It costs $10 per person.

Wharf Rats Red Carpet Screening

The two lead actors and co-creators, Robbie Carruthers, left, and Dennis Trainor, are alumni of other popular made-in-P.E.I. web series Just Passing Through and its film spinoff, Pogey Beach. (Submitted by Jason Arsenault)

The P.E.I. web series Wharf Rats will have a red carpet screening Friday at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall.

The seven episode series began as a sketch entered in a national competition in 2014 called CBC Comedy Coup, where it finished in the top five out of more than 300.

The story centres on the colourful characters in the fictional fishing village of Split Lip Cove. The story follows Hughie Hackett's quest to scam back a fishing boat he thinks ought to be his.

The two lead actors and co-creators, Robbie Carruthers and Dennis Trainor, are alumni of other popular made-in-P.E.I. web series Just Passing Through and its film spinoff, Pogey Beach.

The cast also features Annie Briggs, Daniel Lillford, Jonathan Torrens, Shelley Thompson and Susan Kent.

The screening starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased through Ticket Pro or the event's Facebook page. There will also be a bar on-site.

For more information head to the event's Facebook page.

Ashley MacIsaac at the Pourhouse

If you miss the Sunday show don't worry. Ashley MacIsaac plays at the Pourhouse again Monday at 7 p.m. (Ashley MacIsaac/Facebook )

Close out the last weekend of 2019 with Cape Breton fiddler Ashley MacIsaac and Hilda Chiasson-Cormier on piano.

MacIsaac will play a matinee show Sunday at the Pourhouse in Charlottetown above The Old Triangle. Doors open at 1 p.m and music starts at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought at The Old Triangle. If you miss the Sunday show don't worry, MacIsaac plays at the Pourhouse again Monday at 7 p.m.

