7 things that should be on your end-of-summer bucket list

It's the middle of August, and if it seems like you've done nothing this summer except work and household chores, don't fret.

It's not too late to get out and enjoy what tourists have been enjoying on P.E.I.

As a concierge at the Great George Hotel in Charlottetown, visitors often ask Rod Weatherbie for recommendations on what to do on P.E.I.

"I get the benefit of talking with visitors all the time and it actually helps remind me that we do have all these great activities at our fingertips," he says.

Here are some of Weatherbie's "must dos" before the end of summer.

Rod Weatherbie, associate concierge at the Greatr George Hotel in Charlottetown, says talking with visitors reminds him of all the great activiites available to Islanders. (Al Douglas)

Go to the beach at St. Peter's Harbour

It may seem obvious, but you can't let summer slip by without feeling the sand between your toes. And the ocean water is not cold right now.

Weatherbie recommends the beach at St. Peter's Harbour, where he said last week the water was 25 C.

"Going to the St. Peter's Harbour lighthouse and the beach there is really lovely," he says. "It's getting busier and busier I've noticed but it still sort of remains an almost hidden gem."

The beach at St. Peters Harbour is becoming busier, but Weatherbie still considers it a 'hidden gem.' (Rod Weatherbie)

Climb up the Point Prim Lighthouse

There are several lighthouses to see on P.E.I., but Point Prim stands out for Weatherbie. You can go inside and all the way to the top.

Having the Point Prim Chowder House next door makes it even more appealing. It has great food, he says, and "the best patio on the Island."

"It's right on the water."

The historic Point Prim Lighthouse has the added bonus of a top-notch restaurant nearby. (Alex Bruce/Point Prim Lighthouse, PEI/Facebook )

Enjoy the view at Cape Tryon

Where is the most beautiful spot on the Island?

Weatherbie says he gets that question all the time from guests at the hotel — and it's difficult to answer because there are so many choices.

But put on the spot, he'll often direct people Cape Tryon.

"It's the most dramatic sea view you'll get with the high cliffs and there's hundreds of sea birds — lots of cormorants and terns and stuff but you'll also see sea ducks and certainly eagles and hawks, and the landscape is just gorgeous."

The best way to get there, he says, is to drive to Kensington and then take Route 100 (The Irishtown Road) to Park Corner.

"It's one of the loveliest drives on the Island."

You can expect to see plenty of different sea birds on the shores of Cape Tryon. (Rod Weatherbie)

Go kayaking

Two excursions Weatherbie recommends are the eight-kilometre paddle on the Morell River by Kingfisher Outdoors, and in Victoria by By-the-Sea Kayaking.

He said kayaking at low tide in Victoria is especially interesting.

"You feel like you're a kilometre out into the strait but you're in about 12 inches of water and it's really beautiful. You can see all the sea life and it's a gorgeous spot to visit."

Kayaking on the Morell River is a peaceful way to spend a late summer day, Weatherbie says. (Beth Johnston)

Eat at The Table Culinary Studio

This unique dining experience takes place in an old church that has been converted to a dining establishment.

The open concept makes it easier for the guests to interact with the chefs, Weatherbie says.

"The chefs are right in the room with you cooking. They're very interested in food and really keen to share their knowledge with guests. If you've got any of that foodie in you, it's definitely a winner."

The chefs interact with the guests at The Table Culinary Studio in New London. (Rose Marie Braden)

Visit a brewery in the country

Barnone in Rose Valley and Mothlane in Freeland are two of Weatherbie's favourites.

They are in beautiful rural settings, he says, and though you can buy the beer in the city, "going out to the actual facility is a nice treat."

Buying a craft beer in the city is not the same as visting the brewery in the country, Weatherbie says. (Pat Martel/CBC)

And if you have just one night in Charlottetown….

Weatherbie would start at the Olde Dublin Pub, where they serve $1 oysters from 4 to 6 p.m.

Then it would be off to dinner at the Lucy Maud Dining Room at the Culinary Institute of Canada.

"The food is great and it's the best view of any restaurant in Charlottetown."

After dinner, he might check out the live entertainment at the Old Triangle, or go see a theatre performance — either Jesus Christ Superstar at the Confederation Centre or Anne & Gilbert at The Guild.

If you've got one night in Charlottetown, Weatherbie says, you've gotta have some oysters. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

