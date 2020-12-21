Thermal imaging drone helps Charlottetown police find woman in distress

Charlottetown police used a thermal imaging camera attached to a drone early Saturday morning to help locate a missing woman.

Police were called to find the woman at about 3:45 a.m.

Officers were able to narrow the search area to the North River Road and Beach Grove Road intersection. The drone pilot activated the thermal imaging camera, which is used to detect heat sources.

Within 15 minutes, the drone detected a heat source and officers on the ground were directed to the location.

They found the missing woman there, lying in the snow in medical distress. She was responsive and transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown by Island EMS.

Her current condition is not known.

