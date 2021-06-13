Theodore Too wasn't the only one smiling during Summerside visit

Theodore Too tugged at the heartstrings of fans on P.E.I. Sunday, as a steady stream of children and parents stopped by the dock in Summerside to see and photograph the replica of the beloved TV character.

After 21 years in Halifax, the 20-metre smiling tugboat left Thursday for its new home in Hamilton, Ont.

It is scheduled to leave Summerside on Monday morning. It is expected to make another stop in Richibucto, N.B.

Because of COVID-19 measures, onlookers weren't allowed to board the boat Sunday.

That was a little disappointing for 10-year-old Ray Cullen, who toured the boat when it was in Halifax.

But Ray, who likes Theodore because he's "kind," wasn't going to miss the chance at least to see the smiling tugboat one more time in person.

"I've been a fan of him ever since I was little," Ray said.

The Theodore Too replica left Halifax on Thursday after 21 years in the harbour. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Aneesa Ramsay was also at the dock taking pictures with her two-year-old son, Felix. For her, seeing Theodore brought back fond memories.

"We used to go to Halifax as kids to see it so I figured we might as well keep the tradition going and take him while he could see it here."

Aneesa Ramsey says she wanted to keep a tradition alive for her two-year-old son, Felix. (Tony Davis/CBC)

More from CBC P.E.I.