Theft from Charlottetown butcher shop includes mental health money

A break-in at Butcher & Butcher in Charlottetown early Wednesday morning resulted in the theft of a $300 to $400 float, as well as $250 that had been raised for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Owner Chris van Ouwerkerk said he suspects he knows who broke in.

"It's a major setback when you're just a sole proprietor with a little business."

The thief got in through the window, which had been left open a crack due to the heat, and surprisingly locked the door before leaving.

Customers helping replace the money

The story has a silver lining, though. Word of the theft spread and customers chipped in to replace the money raised for mental health.

Butcher & Butcher recently started contributing a dollar from every sale on Mondays to the Canadian Mental Health Association, and customers donate too.

Chris van Ouwerkerk has been running Butcher & Butcher since 2016. Employee Eric McMurray is shown here. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"For me, I've seen so many people struggle with mental health. I've had my own bouts with depression. I came through it and have found strength in starting my own business," van Ouwerkerk said.

"It's one of those things I believe in so wholeheartedly."

'Testament to the community'

Even without the help from the community — one lady, not a regular, came in with $100 — van Ouwerkerk plans to replace the funds raised out of his own pocket.

"I'm not about to let that amount of money go by the wayside. My customers are the ones who help do that and that's something I will definitely replace myself," he said.

"To be able to double-up what was originally there is a testament to the community and to the importance of this issue."

The donations from local residents turned a day that was "very much overwhelming bad" into one that was "overwhelmingly uplifting," he said.

'It's not about revenge'

The shop, which opened in 2016, didn't have cameras installed. But it will by the end of the week.

"We're just a little shop. We did everything on a shoestring. When I started the business, it wasn't even a butcher shop. It was just me making beef jerky. I had a thousand bucks to try and build myself up," he said.

"It's not about revenge, it's not about getting back at a person, it's about trying to help the community and if that's one of the ways they're hurting, hopefully [the money] goes to a good use."

