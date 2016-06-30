Summerside theatre offering a peek behind the curtain

Those who ever wondered what actually happens behind the scenes of a theatrical production or music show are in luck this summer.

The Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside is offering backstage tours.

"We take for granted everything we see and everything we work with, but it really is interesting to those who don't get a chance to get back there too often," said executive director Kieran Keller.

Keller said the theatre would get requests to see what happened "behind the curtain."

"You can learn a little about the theatre's history, or history of theatre in general, and just get to know some of the theatre jargon. Maybe some of our superstitions — why are theatre people the way they are?," he said.

Theatre superstitions

Those who go on tours may learn why people shouldn't whistle in a theatre.

Keller said it is an old superstition. Whistling was a warning that meant you might get hit with a sandbag used to weigh down curtains.

The tours showcase the technology around sound and lighting. Those on tour also see props, costumes, dressing rooms and the artists' lounge, Keller said.

'It is just a nice peek'

He said those who go on a tour get to see how designers and directors, among others, do their work. "It is just a nice peek."

Keller said many people don't realize all the work it takes to create a production.

"It may look simple out front," but he said it may take three people to make one effect look right.

The tours are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. and admission is by donation.

