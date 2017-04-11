From solo acts to ensemble: P.E.I. theatre community bands together to form advocacy group
The Island's theatre community has joined together to form Theatre P.E.I.
Emily Smith of the Victoria Playhouse, who is serving as the group's president, said the goal is to advance the visibility and viability of P.E.I.-based theatre both on and off the Island.
"The idea is more voices, more outlooks will make us a better, more interesting, more relevant group," she said in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.
Anything that's good for one theatre on Prince Edward Island is good for all theatres.— Emily Smith, Theatre P.E.I.
She hopes it can become a voice for theatre in the way Music P.E.I. and Film P.E.I. are for their respective sectors.
The founding members include the Charlottetown Festival, The Guild, Harbourfront Theatre, Island Fringe Festival, Kings Playhouse, River Clyde Pageant, Victoria Playhouse, Watermark Theatre and Young at Heart Theatre.
But Smith said the free memberships are available to anyone who works in the theatre industry at any level.
Opportunities to collaborate
She said there will be opportunities to collaborate through networking and workshops.
The theatres don't see themselves as competitors, but rather organizations that "lift each other up," she said.
"Anything that's good for one theatre on Prince Edward Island is good for all theatres."
With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.
