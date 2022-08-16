Anne & Gilbert musical settles into new festival, new home at Holland College

Becca Guilderson stars as a grown-up Anne Shirley and Hugh Ritchie is Gilbert Blythe in the 2022 version of Anne & Gilbert. (Louise Vessey/AnneAndGilbert.com)

The long-running musical Anne & Gilbert is on stage this summer at a new venue, the Florence Simmons Performance Hall on the Holland College campus in Charlottetown.

The production is part of the new Island Theatre Festival, which includes A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline and a new play based on popular P.E.I. children's book Lobster in My Pocket.

This is the first time Anne & Gilbert has been on stage since 2019; the pandemic derailed live performances in 2020 and 2021.

Stepping into the iconic role of Marilla Cuthbert is Beth Rogers, who has decades of experience in musical theatre. She grew up surrounded by music, in part because her stepfather was famed folk troubadour Stan Rogers.

"It's been a fabulous summer," said Rogers, who recently joined Mainstreet host Matt Rainnie as a Friday Spintime DJ.

"I'm really glad that I decided to do the role, because the cast is full of such wonderful people … and it's always great to be paid for what you love to do!"

Taking the stage once again

Rogers has worked as a respected vocal coach in Ontario and on P.E.I., where she lived from 1996 to 2005 after moving to the Summerside area to enjoy a slower pace of life.

Beth Rogers in character as Marilla Cuthbert, the P.E.I. woman who adopted Anne Shirley from a Nova Scotia orphanage in the Anne of Green Gables books by L.M. Montgomery. (AnneandGilbert.com)

"Every bar that I went to, it didn't matter what genre they were playing, whether it was a rock band or a folk band, they always had to do Barrett's Privateers at some point and if they didn't, the people sitting at the tables would start to yell at them!" she said with a laugh. "That was kind of my first eye-opening East Coast difference."

Stan Rogers joined Beth and her mother when she was about three, and the couple married when she was seven.

Her mother was also a singer, who performed in church choirs and did musical theatre.

Becca Guilderson portrays Anne Shirley and Page Gallant is her best friend Diana Barry in Anne & Gilbert at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlottetown. (Campbell Webster)

But Stan was away on the road a lot. Beth said she felt that absence keenly, especially after he died when she was 13. She loved music but didn't want that touring life for her own family.

"I didn't want to be the kind of musician that was away from home," she explains. "I became a voice teacher so that I could still fulfil my love of music and my love of singing but also give me an income base that could keep me at home."

For the past 20 years Beth has been doing mostly community theatre on the side for fun, but now that her child is grown she is open to performing more professionally. She's recently returned to P.E.I. from Ontario because she loves the Island.

'Very busy summer'

This is Anne & Gilbert's fourth venue. It started out in 2005 in Victoria-By-the-Sea, then moved to the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside and spent the last several years at The Guild in Charlottetown.

The Florence Simmons Performance Hall holds more than 300 people. (Holland College)

At Holland College, Anne & Gilbert as been running since May.

The switch to the Florence Simmons Performance Hall allows for larger audiences than before, and producers say it may have been meant to be, as Anne of Green Gables author Lucy Maud Montgomery studied at Holland College (then Prince of Wales College). So did one of the writers of Anne & Gilbert, singer-songwriter Nancy White. Even the fictional Anne Shirley went to teachers' college there in the novels.

Producers say they hope to have a long and fruitful partnership with the college, and hire students from the school's school of performing arts as well as the carpentry program.

"It's made for a very busy summer," said Gloria Hastie, general manager of the performance hall. "We have 28 shows this month, up from zero last year!"

The venue has hired nine extra staff for the festival, and Hastie said college officials will meet in the fall to talk about possible future partnerships.

'Pure fun'

Lobster in My Pocket is another of the festival's local labours of love. It's staging three Saturday-morning shows on August 13, 20, and 27, starting at 11 a.m.

Lobster in My Pocket, starring Grace Propheta as Lee and Mark Snyder Jr. as Lucky the Lobster, is part of the Island Theatre Festival. (Josh Rigo)

Deirdre Kessler wrote the popular children's book 35 years ago, and adapted it for the stage after producer-director Jeana MacIsaac approached her with the idea.

The play tells the story of a lonely girl in a fishing village who sets a lobster free, and the two become friends.

It was just pure fun to take the text and write it as a play. - Deirdre Kessler

"It was just pure fun to take the text and write it as a play," Kessler said. "Everything about this has been seamless and beautiful."

"It's super fun. There's lots of audience involvement, and I think that it's going to be really great for kids of all ages," said MacIsaac.

Admission at the door is pay-what-you-can, and one performance August 20 will have an interpreter using American sign language.

And Patsy Cline too

The festival's third show, A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline, has played in Charlottetown before to enthusiastic audiences.

Becca Guilderson plays the lead in both Anne & Gilbert and A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline. (Louise Vessey/Page Gallant/AnneAndGilbert.com)

It began its run August 5 and producers say the 303-seat theatre has been full or almost full.

The same actress, Becca Guilderson, plays both Anne and Patsy Cline.

The Island Theatre Festival runs until October 9.