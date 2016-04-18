'Crisis mode': Island theatre companies, festivals need housing for talent

A number of Island theatre companies and festivals are struggling to find housing for off-Island talent for the 2020 festival season.

At least four production companies and two festivals, including the Island Fringe Festival, are seeking accommodations for artists, but the Island's low vacancy rate is making that difficult.

Grace Kimpinski, the festival director of the Island Fringe Festival, said a week-long event makes it difficult to find a place.

"We all know that people with short-term rentals, people are making money off of that, right?

"So it's hard to convince somebody to give up that, you know, $750 or $1,000 that they're going to make in that week just to be kind to let an artist stay on their bed."

Grace Kimpinski, the festival director of the Island Fringe Festival, said it's more difficult to find accommodations because of the festival's duration. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Kimpinski said she took in a troupe of five people at her two-bedroom apartment last year to make things work.

"My son moved in with my parents," Kimpinski said. "So two people stayed in his bed.

"And then one person who is actually allergic to cats couldn't stay in my apartment. So she was OK with staying in a tent in my backyard."

Kimpinski said she may need to find accommodations for up to 20 people this year.

She said she's worried what will happen if she can't find them a place.

"If it comes to a point that we can't find places for people to stay, then people aren't going to want to come here because it needs to be fiscally sound for them as well."

Alanna Jankov, the CEO of The Guild, said the not-for-profit arts and culture centre has been able to place actors with families at an affordable rate in past years, but said she's unsure what this year will bring.

"We do a six-month run of Anne and Gilbert which, you know, extends that season out so much longer," said Jankov.

"We're in crisis mode now. There is very little housing stock out there and we're just compiling our list now to see what we can do."

Local solution

Jankov said in order to alleviate the problem, The Guild has started to cast more local talent.

"I'm a little nervous for this year but I'm positive that we will persevere and succeed in, you know, finding safe and decent and affordable housing for our group," she said.

Andrea Surich, the general manager of the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico, said she's lost 10 housing options in the past five years to short-term rentals. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Andrea Surich, the general manager of the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico, said she's dealing with the same problem. But she said the theatre's rural location has complicated the issue.

"For us, if we fly in somebody, it means they don't have a vehicle, which means they have to be close to the theatre, whereas in Charlottetown, they probably can walk or there's a transit system," she said.

"So we're much more car-dependent and that means I can't go too far afield in the choices."

Surich said she's lost at least 10 housing options in the past five years due to short-term rentals. But she said the community in North Rustico has stepped up to help ease her housing woes.

"I go to the community whenever I see that I'm in trouble. I just write the entire community of business owners and residents and say we're in trouble, please help."

Surich said she's hopeful she'll be able to find accommodations for the upcoming season, but said she encourages those willing and able to open up their homes.

