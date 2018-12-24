Island artist looks to highlight the helping hand Mi'kmaq offered early settlers on P.E.I.

Island artist Kelly Caseley is using her many years "behind the scenes" in both film and theatre to put on her own production, which will give audiences the opportunity to walk in the shoes of P.E.I.'s Mi'kmaq people and first settlers.

The Walk is the production's working title and it will enlist the help of audiences to play the roles of early settlers being escorted through the woods by the Mi'kmaq people.

Although nothing is confirmed, Caseley hopes to have the input of Mi'kmaq elders throughout the production process.

She also has plans to have artists and actors from the Mi'kmaq community take part in the production.

'We owe so much'

Caseley hopes the production will highlight "how the Mi'kmaq people helped the first Island settlers survive their first few year here."

On their travels through the woods, the audience will encounter various artworks and performance pieces by Island artists and actors.

We often look at ... how settlers affected the Mi'kmaq lives but I would like to look at how the Mi'kmaq affected the settlers' lives. — Kelly Caseley

"We often look at the reverse of history, how settlers affected the Mi'kmaq lives but I would like to look at how the Mi'kmaq affected the settlers' lives," Caseley said.

"I think we owe so much to the people that came before us and without them the first settlers would have had a much harder time getting through."

Years in the making

Caseley received $2,300 from the province to pursue the immersive theatre piece.

She was one of 66 applicants, from which only 14 were selected by a jury for funding. About $50,000 will be awarded to successful artists who applied.

Inspiration for the piece came from a combination of Caseley's love of hiking, Island history and ghost stories.

She aims to take advantage of the "eerie" quality of the woods in order to tell the stories of bygone days.

"The idea of writing something based on Island history or Island ghost stories has been sitting with me for many years."

Caseley is hoping to have MacPhail Woods as the site for the production but nothing has been confirmed yet.

"I think there's an opportunity to talk about some of the tales and histories that we've kind of grown up hearing about and somewhat educate people but also entertain at the same time," she said.

Caseley has worked as a set designer, set carpenter and also has training in fashion design.

"I think that this project sort of calls upon all of my skills. And it just sort of feels like everything has been leading to this point for me," she said.

Caseley says she's giving herself about three months to finish writing the piece with the hope of workshopping it with the help of Island actors and directors this spring.

The process will offer feedback in order to workout potential kinks.

Caseley is hoping to have The Walk ready for audiences in fall 2019.

More P.E.I. news