P.E.I. film The Song and the Sorrow available to watch on CBC Gem

Canadians across the country will be able to view the P.E.I. film The Song and the Sorrow anywhere, anytime starting Friday morning.

CBC acquired the right to show the film from the National Film Board and has made it available on CBC Gem, which is CBC's online app.

The film will be available on CBC Gem after 10 a.m. Friday and will also air on CBC TV across the Maritimes at 8 p.m. Sat., July 13, as part of its documentary series Absolutely Maritimes.

The documentary directed by Millefiore Clarkes is about Island musician Catherine MacLellan's relationship with her father — music legend Gene MacLellan — and the struggle with depression both of them experienced.

"She really just opened herself up and was very brave in allowing me to film this," Clarkes said. "The process was a great journey."

The film was a three-year project that had its first public showing at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax last year, where it won best short documentary.

Since that first screening the film has been shown at festivals across Canada and even Scotland, picking up critical acclaim along the way.

"I think we've made something, a film that is respectful and celebratory of his life and also underlines Catherine's main message which is that you have to talk about mental health," Clarkes said.

'The message seems to resonate'

Having the film shown at festivals and interacting with the audience is always a special moment for Clarkes. Hearing from the audience directly and the emotional conversations after screenings makes it all worth it, she said.

"There's always really real conversations that spin out from it afterwards with audience members who respond to the artistic aspects of the film but also, obviously, the message seems to resonate," Clarkes said.

But not everyone has a chance to make it to a film festival or take in a public screening of the movie.

So having it on CBC Gem and having people across Canada see her film is a new, exciting venture for Clarkes.

Millefiore Clarkes, centre, accepted the award for best Atlantic short documentary with producer Rohan Fernando, left, and the film's subject, Catherine MacLellan. (Millefiore Clarkes/Facebook)

"It's brilliant that it's on CBC Gem, very excited for that for sure," Clarkes said. "Festivals are very rewarding and it is so great to be able to be there with the audience and participate but it is definitely a limited audience, a limited reach.

"So being online, anyone can access it. It's great."

