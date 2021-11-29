Staff member at Charlottetown nursing home tests positive for COVID-19, says administrator

A staff member at the Mount, a long-term care home in Charlottetown, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Administrator Lindsay Dickieson says the person worked in only one area of the facility. She said the person did not attend work while they were having symptoms.

"They were symptomatic. They went and got their COVID test and when it turned out to be positive, they notified us [and] the chief public health officer notified us. And then, of course, we initiated our protocol," Dickieson said.

"We were able to isolate which neighborhood it was and which residents would need to be tested, and also which staff members would need to be tested [and] who may have worked with the staff member."

While the province said it doesn't advise the public on single cases in such settings unless there are concerns of a broader exposure, it did confirm one of the cases previously reported is employed at a care facility.

It said all close contacts and residents of that facility were tested Sunday evening and results came negative. Tests will also be repeated later this week.

The province said there's no evidence of transmission within the care facility.

Dickieson said staff members who had the same shift or worked around the same hours as the person who tested positive have been tested.

The staff member also wore protective equipment and followed the proper COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Dickieson said all residents at The Mount have received a booster shot.

"They've had an opportunity to build up immunity, so once you start going through the protocol and sort of the list of items I think that does bring some level of comfort," she said.

Residents in the area where the person worked are isolating until further notice.

"The residents are doing quite well in their neighbourhood. All of their needs and activities are being met," Dickieson said.

"Even though we may have to continue with the closed neighbourhood for a little while, that is the safest plan right now for all of our residents, staff and families and visitors.