6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this Thanksgiving weekend

It's Thanksgiving weekend and a long one for many on Prince Edward Island. How will you use the extra time?

Conservationists are urging people not to rake their leaves, so maybe you'll be skipping that task? Meanwhile, there's been a huge demand for bulbs to plant now for spring flowers, so maybe you'll be getting your hands dirty in the garden.

Grab a burger at one of the P.E.I. restaurants offering the annual Burger Love campaign — it ends Oct. 15.

Catch Matt Minglewood at the Trailside Saturday night — tickets are $40 plus taxes and fees.

Guild Gone Wild at The Guild in Charlottetown wraps up the summer season with a huge concert. Admission is pay what you can — details are on the event's Facebook page.

It's the last Saturday for the Murray Harbour Farmers Market.

The farmers market in downtown Charlottetown will be on this Sunday and next before wrapping for the season.

Here are a few more ideas for fun things to do this weekend.

1. Scarecrows in the City

The scarecrows will be hanging around Charlottetown until Sunday, Oct. 18. (Discover Charlottetown/Facebook)

Charlottetown has decorated its streets with 300 scarecrows. Some are funny, others are actually scary!

Discover Charlottetown asked P.E.I. artists to create some of the displays, and encouraged city residents to put up their own too.

The festival runs Oct. 9-18 and is designed to bring people downtown to shop, eat and visit. For more info, check out the event's Facebook page.

2. Melissa MacKenzie at the Trailside

Melissa MacKenzie will perform her show Good Girl at The Trailside Sunday night with Morgan Saulnier and other special guests. (Submitted by The Trailside)

Melissa MacKenzie is a performer, creator and activist from P.E.I. who tells stories through song and acting.

Her show is called Good Girl, and was first presented at 120 Diner in Toronto in February. She'll be on stage at the Trailside at the new Arts Hotel in Charlottetown Sunday evening at 8 with flutist Morgan Saulnier and other special guests.

Tickets are $20 plus taxes and fees and are available here.

3. Gustav the Snow Chef

Episode 2 of Short Film Face Off premieres Saturday on CBC, and P.E.I.-made Gustav, The Snow Chef is one of the three films being showcased that night. It was directed by Kelly Caseley.

The show is based in Halifax and is hosted by Steve Patterson of The Debaters fame. The series features nine Canadian films and the winner, which gets a sweet production deal for a future film, is chosen by the audience.

You won't quite know what's happening as Chef Gustav (well-known Island actor Graham Putnam) presents his delicious creations — all made from snow — to eager diners.

Download the free CBC Gem app to watch on any device, or watch on CBC television. Actually, you can watch it here in this story, but then you wouldn't get to see what the celebrity judges think of it.

More details on the show's Facebook and Twitter pages.

4. Feelin' Mighty Proud

Popular P.E.I. world music group I and the Village perform a rendition of Open the Window in the one-hour special, Feelin' Mighty Proud. (Jason Rogerson)

The Confederation Centre has been talking up this production all summer and it's finally ready. Feelin' Mighty Proud is a one-hour broadcast celebrating the legacy of P.E.I.'s most famous red-headed orphan, Anne of Green Gables.

Directed by the centre's Adam Brazier with Jason Rogerson, the special was filmed on P.E.I. this summer using many locations that were dear to author L.M. Montgomery or are part of the lore of Anne.

There are special appearances by Amybeth McNulty and R.H. Thompson from Anne with an E; Gracie Finley and Glenda Landry, who played Anne and Diana for several years on stage, and the current Anne with The Charlottetown Festival, Emma Rudy.

There are new versions of songs from the musical by Lennie Gallant, Vishten, Meaghan Blanchard, Ava and Lily Rashed, and more.

Watch it for free on the Confederation Centre's Facebook page starting Sunday at 9 p.m., or on Eastlink Community TV Channel 10.

5. Butter Tart Tour

Shana Thornhill, owner/operator of the Fat Cat Bakery in Charlottetown, shows off some hefty butter tarts. (John Robertson/CBC)

Yes, you read that right — a butter tart tour!

Oct. 5-11, the idea is to visit bakeries and restaurants on P.E.I., who'll be stocked up and ready to showcase their tiny tarts of buttery goodness.

"It's the next best thing to Anne of Green Gables on Prince Edward Island," says organizer Erin Davis.

For participating bakeries and some mouth-watering photos of their offerings, visit the tour's Facebook page.

6. The Great Canadian Hike

Want to walk off some of that turkey? Hit the trails across P.E.I. as part of a month-long activity challenge. (CBC)

If you need to get moving after the butter tart extravaganza, join in The Great Canadian Hike, happening until the end of October. It's a new national challenge launched by the Trans Canada Trail. The idea is for all Canadians to enjoy the outdoors safely while staying physically distant and socially connected.

The trail runs from tip to tip on P.E.I.

Visit the website here, find a section of the trail close to you and choose a date and start time, and commit to hike a number of kilometres. It's free! You can also share your challenge with members of your household by adding them as team members.

If you share photos and videos of your adventure on social media using the hashtag #GreatCanadianHike, you could win some allegedly amazing prizes.

Organizers urge hikers to keep a two-metre distance from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

