PEI

Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday. Some restaurants and other venues may be open, but it’s a good idea to call ahead first.

CBC News ·
Here is a list of what will be open and closed for some of the Island's food businesses and public services. 

  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.
  • All COVID-19 testing clinics and the vaccine booking line will be closed. 
  • Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed.
  • Atlantic Superstores will be closed.
  • Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Murphy's Pharmacy on Queen Street, North River Road and Stratford will be open noon to 5 p.m. Murphy's in Kensington will be open 1-5 p.m.
  • Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open noon to 6 p.m.
  • Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.
  • All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.
  • Royalty Crossing mall will be closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart will be closed.
  • Island Waste Management will have regular curbside garbage collection.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries will be closed.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

 

 

