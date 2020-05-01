Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday. Some restaurants and other venues may be open, but it’s a good idea to call ahead first.
Here is a list of what will be open and closed for some of the Island's food businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.
- All COVID-19 testing clinics and the vaccine booking line will be closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed.
- Atlantic Superstores will be closed.
- Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Murphy's Pharmacy on Queen Street, North River Road and Stratford will be open noon to 5 p.m. Murphy's in Kensington will be open 1-5 p.m.
- Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open noon to 6 p.m.
- Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.
- Royalty Crossing mall will be closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart will be closed.
- Island Waste Management will have regular curbside garbage collection.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries will be closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.