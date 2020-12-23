Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday. Some restaurants and other venues may be open, but patrons may be required to show proof of vaccination.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wellington Co-op which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open noon to 5 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- For Island Waste Management Corporation, all drop-off centres as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre are closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 16.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
- COVID-19 testing clinics will operate under modified hours this weekend. On Monday, testing sites in Charlottetown and Montague as well as the vaccination booking line will be closed. The Summerside and Borden-Carleton testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The O'Leary drop-in clinic doesn't open on Mondays.