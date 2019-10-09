Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many business and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

For Island Waste Management Corporation, all drop-off centres as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre are closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday Oct. 19.

T3 Transit will not be providing service for Charlottetown, Cornwall, East Royalty, Mt. Herbert, North Collector, Stratford, Summerside Transit and County Line Express.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

