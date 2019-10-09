Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many business and services will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday. Here's a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
Some bars and restaurants may be open, but it's best to call ahead
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- For Island Waste Management Corporation, all drop-off centres as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre are closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday Oct. 19.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service for Charlottetown, Cornwall, East Royalty, Mt. Herbert, North Collector, Stratford, Summerside Transit and County Line Express.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.
