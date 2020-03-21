An Island family inspires people to send thank-you notes to chief public health officer

When Islander Amanda Beazley's 11-year-old son created a homemade thank-you card addressed to Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, Beazley decided to share the gesture of gratitude online.

"I've been thinking a lot about the impact this is going to have on kids and parents and families as a whole," Beazley said.

"I thought it's good to express gratitude and it's good to encourage kids to do that, obviously ... and I just thought what a nice way to spend a lot of time with our kids, be creative with our kids and kind of open up that dialogue."

Talking about COVID-19

She said the activity has allowed she and her husband to have open conversations with her pre-teen son about COVID-19 in ways that challenge some of the information he's come across online.

"It's interesting with a pre-teen because they do have a bit more online access and access to this information," she said.

I'd love for thank-you cards and for thank-you notes and pictures and whatever else to make it to Dr. Morrison. — Amanda Beazley

Beazley said they've also been trying to make sure their son understands what pandemic means locally and nationally in a way that he doesn't feel overwhelmed.

She said that in a time full of uncertainty she has been in awe to watch Morrison lead Islanders through the challenging situation.

"I'm just amazed by her right now. She has shown really strong, competent leadership," Beazley said.

(Tracy Lightfoot/CBC)

"I'd love for thank-you cards and for thank-you notes and pictures and whatever else to make it to Dr. Morrison and her team because they're working so hard," she said.

Beazley said she plans to mail her son's card soon to Dr. Morrison's office at the Sullivan building. She suggested those who want to share their own notes use the hashtag #thankyouDrM.

"Eventually someone will let her know that those are there and she can have a look at them, hopefully, when she gets some downtime."

