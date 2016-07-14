115 texts sent in one morning leads to charges
Charlottetown police have charged a 27-year-old Charlottetown man with uttering threats and criminal harassment following a complaint from his ex-girlfriend.
Contact was repeated and unwanted, police say
Police found the man had repeated, unwanted contact with the woman. The contact included one morning where the man sent more than 115 text messages, police said.
The man will be appearing in provincial court to face the charges.