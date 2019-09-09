From potholes to plowing, P.E.I. now accepting road trouble reports by text

People driving on P.E.I. can now report road issues, as well as problems with the Confederation Trail, to the government with a text message.

Islanders are being encouraged to send photos, videos and information on broken traffic lights, poor pavement, plowing or sanding issues or other problems to one of three numbers.

Kings County: 902-200-2122

Queens County: 902-200-6649

Prince County: 902-200-1014

The province will then use that information to investigate concerns and dispatch crews as needed. It might be more convenient for Islanders to report issues via text, said Transportation Minister Steven Myers in a news release. He hopes the new system will help the government provide better service to Islanders.

"We also want to know about road issues right away so we can fix small problems before they become big problems," Myers said.

"The technology allows us to make sure a response on our end is happening in a timely manner, and it lets us track trends over time so we have good data on what's happening on our Island roads."

Broken pavement like this can now be reported by sending the province a text (Travis Kingdon/CBC News)

Road conditions and issues can still be reported over the phone or via email. Islanders can see reports on road conditions by calling 511 or online on the 511 web site.

