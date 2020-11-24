No new COVID-19 cases after 2nd round of tests linked to Charlottetown Rural

All close contacts of a Charlottetown Rural High School student with COVID-19 have tested negative for the second time, according to P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office.

Dr. Heather Morrison said in a statement Friday that includes "family, close friends, classmates he sat near, and hockey teammates."

The statement continues: "Anyone else who was tested as a casual contact, and received a negative result, should continue to closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and visit a drop-in testing clinic if symptoms develop."

All close contacts will remain in self-isolation for the remainder of the 14 days regardless of the negative results, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Morrison said she believes the 15-year-old student likely came down with COVID-19 after direct contact with someone who had travelled off P.E.I.

Attendance dipped at the school in the days following last weekend's announcement that the boy had tested positive.

Dozens of students who had been in contact with the ill student were in self-isolation, while others chose not to attend classes.

As well, the youth's hockey team had its activities cancelled for two weeks, with team members among those isolating.

P.E.I. has had 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Only five of those are still considered active cases, Morrison's most recent statement said.

In regional COVID-19 developments:

New Brunswick confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including one case linked to an Atlantic Superstore store in Edmundston.

Nova Scotia has 15 new cases, one of them connected to Park West School in Halifax.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases, as the premier said any new COVID-19 vaccine won't be mandatory because "it's a free and democratic society."

More from CBC P.E.I.