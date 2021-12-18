Charlottetown testing site closes Saturday due to high demand

The COVID-19 testing site in Charlottetown has closed for Saturday due to the high number of incoming clients.

According to a statement from Health P.E.I., the clinic at 64 Park St. closed at 11 a.m. It will reopen Sunday.

"Testing clinics will be open Sunday to both drivers and clients walking in," according to the release.

The statement said the public is asked to be patient and prepare to wait given the "current outbreaks across the province."

On Friday, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced a provincial record of 31 new COVID-19 cases, including a case of the Omicron variant. New public restrictions in the province were also announced.

Two of the 52 cases in the past four days on P.E.I. are Omicron cases. Morrison said the variant is highly transmissible and leads to a "much higher risk of large outbreaks."