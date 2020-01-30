Breaking down the stigma around testicular cancer, one share at a time

Testicular cancer isn't usually a subject most people talk about — but that's changing on P.E.I.

CBC P.E.I. journalist Steve Bruce found a lump in one of his testicles a few weeks ago that he was told was likely cancerous. He underwent surgery and had one of his testicles removed. Through social media and on CBC News, he's been urging men to perform self-examinations. His post has been shared hundreds of times and is sparking conversations.

Because of this increased awareness, CBC decided to ask the Canadian Cancer Society more about this kind of cancer.

"Testicular cancer is the most commonly-diagnosed cancer among young Canadian men," said the society's Kelly Cull, in an interview from Halifax with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Cull noted that about 1,150 men were diagnosed with testicular cancer last year in Canada, and that there's a 95 per cent survival rate for at least five years post-diagnosis.

'Difficult one to talk about'

Who gets testicular cancer? Usually men between 20 and 45, Cull said, with rates severely declining by age 60, "which is kind of the opposite of what we see with many of the most common types of cancer."

Testicular cancer usually strikes men between ages 20 and 45, says Kelly Cull with the Canadian Cancer Society. (CBC)

Why would testicular cancer strike young, active men who eat healthfully?

"There's not a lot of known reasons and risk factors for this particular type of cancer, which is one of the things that makes it a bit elusive," Cull said. Most of the risk factors that are known are not modifiable, she said, like family history, undescended testicles, or a tall adult height.

What symptoms should men look for? Know your body so you can know when things change, Cull advises, because early detection is key to survival.

"Things like bruising or swelling, lumps, bumps, and kind of abnormalities, to be checking for them regularly," she said, and tell your doctor as soon as possible. Self screening is "extremely important," she stressed.

Why don't men talk about testicular cancer? There remains a stigma around it, Cull said.

"It's kind of a difficult one to talk about," she said. "[Steve's] story really helps to kind of normalize this particular disease and normalize the fact that we need to be checking and knowing our bodies and reporting any changes to our doctor."

