Stories of Terry Fox 'never get old,' says his brother

When Terry Fox was on his Marathon of Hope his older brother Fred never imagined how that would shape his life. Fred is on the road now for weeks in the spring and in the fall promoting the memorial runs — and he's on P.E.I. to help celebrate the Terry Fox Run at Colonel Gray High School Friday.

"Our mom was thrust out there in the public eye soon after Terry passed away," Fred said.

"Canadians wanted to continue what Terry started and continue his dream. Canada responded in such a huge way."

Betty Fox died in 2011, and that work has since been carried on by Fred and his brother and sister. Terry's nieces and nephews, who never met him, have also been getting involved in recent years.

Marathon of Hope memories

Colonel Gray High School guidance counsellor Gordie Cox, one of the main organizers of the run at the school, has a special connection to the Marathon of Hope.

When the run came to the Island in April, 1980, Cox's father was the executive director of the P.E.I. Cancer Society, and helped host Terry during the run.

Being on the West Coast or even in the Prairies you don't get those stories. — Fred Fox

"My father would come home and tell me stories about huge breakfasts that Terry ate and just general things that went on," he said.

His father also visited Terry in his hospital room in B.C. after he had to end his run.

Fred said one of the things he loves about visiting the Maritimes is hearing these stories.

"I visit people who might have been six years old, and mom and dad or grandparents dragged them out to the side of the highway to watch Terry run by," he said.

"Those stories never get old and I love them. Being on the West Coast or even in the Prairies you don't get those stories because Terry never made it that far, but it's awesome to hear them."

There have been fundraising events at Colonel Gray High School all week, and the run itself is at 1 p.m. Friday.

With files from Island Morning