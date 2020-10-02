Colonel Gray celebrates 40 years of Terry Fox fundraising

Students at Colonel Gray High School took part in a Terry Fox event on Thursday — just as students there have annually since Fox's Marathon of Hope 40 years ago.

The student organizing committee decided to commemorate the year by building a large replica of one of Fox's Adidas shoes out of cardboard.

"Someone said the phrase 'who's going to fill his shoes?' and I thought well we are," said Gordie Cox, a counsellor at the school and the Terry Fox teacher advisor.

There were challenges to even have the event this year with the public health guidelines in place because of the pandemic.

The students and staff at Colonel Gray High School were still able to walk or run for the Terry Fox event on Friday. (John Robertson/CBC)

Students were unable to go door-to-door to raise money and they were not allowed to go around with pledge sheets.

Cox said they instead switched to "Two toonies for Terry" and the students got behind the campaign.

"Because of COVID-19 and what has happened in the last year, a lot of students they can't do this activity, they can't do that activity," Cox said.

"I think when we told the students that we are going ahead with the Terry Fox Run, I think it really galvanized the whole campaign that the Terry Fox committee put together."

Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope 40 years later 7:32 Forty years after Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, an Olympian, Paralympian and one of his brothers look back on his accomplishments and his legacy. Darrell Fox has edited a new book of letters about his brother’s inspiration, dedication, and perseverance. 7:32

The money collected from the individual classrooms was used to fill the shoe — before being donated to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Cox said Colonel Gray High School has raised more than $100,000 dollars over the last 10 years and plans to continue in the future.

More from CBC P.E.I.