Charlottetown encampment cleared of propane tanks, other fire hazards

Charlottetown fire officials and police officers visited an encampment for people without housing on Thursday, facing questions from its remaining residents as crews removed propane tanks and other items that have been deemed fire hazards.

Only about six people are still living at the Charlottetown Event Grounds encampment after the province set up emergency shelter beds at a site on Park Street earlier this month.

They were issued a notice of compliance on Dec. 16, saying fire hazards at the site had to be removed by Dec. 19, according to a statement from the Prince Edward Island Department of Social Development and Housing.

The hazard compliance order from the Charlottetown Fire Department said propane tanks were being stored incorrectly, jerry cans were scattered about and generators were not being used safely.

Police speak to people living at the tent encampment Thursday. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Charlottetown Fire Chief Tim Mayme later said the province had requested and been granted an extension to the compliance order until Thursday, Dec. 22.

He said there were "obvious violations" of safety regulations at the camp, which legally falls under the control of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation, which owns the land.

The fire department's order included a 24-hour fire watch at the encampment to make sure residents remained safe until the fuel could be removed. That watch was set to end on Thursday at noon.

The province will not be forcibly removing anyone living at the Charlottetown tent encampment, the Department of Social Development and Housing said in a statement on Thursday.

"For the safety and well-being of individuals at the encampment site and surrounding residents, fire hazards at the encampment must be removed or remedied," the statement said.

"The province and community partners continue to work with individuals at the site and encourage them to move to the emergency shelter space at Park Street, especially as the weather begins to turn cold."

Charlottetown Fire Chief Tim Mamye has said there were 'obvious violations' of safety regulations at the encampment where people experiencing homelessness have been living. (Gabrielle Drumond/Radio-Canada)

The new emergency shelter opened Dec. 9 and has space for 50 people to sleep each night. It is open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. — a factor that some people still living at the encampment have cited as a reason the shelter isn't suitable for them.

This wasn't the first safety operation at the encampment, which gradually grew over the summer in the face of rising rents on the Island. .

Back in October, Charlottetown fire Inspectors also moved in to take away propane tanks and other items from the encampment, deeming them a safety risk.