Victoria Park tennis courts getting $80K upgrade

The tennis courts at Victoria Park in Charlottetown are getting a $79,925 spruce up.

Resurfacing work has begun on 3 courts, another 5 to be done in spring

CBC News ·
The surface and lines were repainted at the tennis courts. (CBC)

The courts are divided into two areas, one with three courts and one with five. Resurfacing work began on the area with three courts last week. Work on the other area will be done next spring when the weather is warmer.

Resurfacing work at the Victoria Park tennis courts includes crack repair. (CBC)

Charlottetown city council passed a motion last month to approve a tender from Bourassa Sport Technologie Inc for the upgrades.

The work will include court crack repairs and new surface and line painting.

