Cracks in Charlottetown tennis courts will be fixed under warranty, city says

Two of eight tennis courts at Victoria Park in Charlottetown will remain closed to the public until some cracks are fixed.

The courts were resurfaced last fall at a cost of $80,000, but the weather took a toll on the repairs.

Coun. Mitchell Tweel, chair of the parks and recreation committee, says the work was under warranty and the contractor has agreed to do all the repairs at no additional cost to the city.

The temperature needs to be 15 C during the overnight period for the work to begin, says Coun. Mitch Tweel. (CBC)

"You want to make sure that it's safe and secure for the tennis players, so that's one of the reasons why you want to close them and you want to ensure that everything's safe," he said.

"And it won't be too long before the contractor is back and refurbishing the tennis courts and correcting those deficiencies and correcting them effectively."

Tweel said the temperature needs to be 15 C during the overnight period for the work to begin. He said the contractor, a company out of Quebec, confirmed it plans to return in June to make the repairs.

