P.E.I. creates new position to support tenants

Finance Minister Heath MacDonald meets with Ellen Mullally, executive director of the Community Legal Information Association of P.E.I., right, and new tenant support worker Eliza MacLauchlan. (Government of P.E.I.) The provincial government and the Community Legal Information Association of P.E.I. have created a tenant support worker position.

Seeing an increasing need for more tailored legal information and support for tenants, the province said it approached the association to provide tenants more help with rental concerns, support navigating the Rental of Residential Tenants complaint process, as well as linking to housing supports.

"CLIA's new tenant support worker will assist Islanders with various rental questions, ranging from how to approach dealing with the Office of the Director of Residential Tenants, to registering with Family and Human Services for affordable housing," Finance Minister Heath MacDonald said in a news release.

CLIA is a non-profit registered charity, which provides free legal information to Islanders across the province.

Executive director Ellen Mullally said the new position will allow the association to offer more tailored support for tenants facing difficulties related to housing.

'Can contribute to other social problems'

"Housing needs can contribute to other social problems," she said in the release. "Ensuring that Islanders are well educated about tenant rights and have adequate supports to address their problems regarding their housing is critical."

CLIA will also be collaborating with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to deliver workshops about P.E.I.'s Rental of Residential Property Act for both tenants and landlords.

Eliza MacLauchlan will serve as the new tenant support worker. To access CLIA's tenant supports Islanders can call (902) 892-0853 or 1-800-240-9798.

