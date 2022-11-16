Temporary housing for homeless people in Charlottetown delayed till end of month

Temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown won't be ready until the end of the month, a couple weeks later than the province had hoped.

About two months ago, Housing Minister Matthew MacKay announced plans to acquire and set up mobile housing on Park Street at a cost of about $1.2 million.

He initially said the units would be ready by mid-November to get people off the streets by the time cold weather arrived. Construction is underway, but MacKay now estimates the housing won't be ready until the end of this month.

"I know everything's getting hooked up there now. Everything seems to be going all right, but we're just taking it one day at a time. I've got all hands on deck and resources there because I want to make sure that we get these done as soon as possible."

The temporary housing will include 51 units, each with one or two bedrooms, and a shared bathroom and shower. They would be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The province has said it estimates about 80 people are experiencing homelessness in Charlottetown.