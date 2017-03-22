Government will house P.E.I.'s temporary foreign workers in quarantine

Temporary foreign workers have begun to arrive on P.E.I., and are starting their mandatory 14 days in quarantine in compliance with the province's rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers have been deemed essential by the federal government, and so are allowed in the country. On P.E.I., they make up a significant part of the workforce in agriculture and seafood processing.

The province will be putting up the workers while they spend their time in self-isolation. They expect to house about 500 temporary foreign workers at provincial sites. There are currently just 34 in the province, officials said, with five arriving Tuesday.

Workers are being transported to the Island from the Halifax airport by a contracted bus service to ensure physical distancing.

Last year, 1,400 temporary foreign workers were issued work permits for P.E.I.. The province expects to see a reduction of 20 per cent for workers coming to P.E.I. this year for the agriculture and seafood processing sectors.

