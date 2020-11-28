Temporary COVID-19 testing clinic set up in Stratford

A temporary COVID-19 drop-in testing clinic will be open Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at Stratford Town Hall.

The clinic, located at 234 Shakespeare Drive, was set up to support the high demand for testing at the Charlottetown testing clinic on Park Street.

Islanders can also go to the COVID-19 drop-in testing clinic at Slemon Park in Summerside, which is open until 8 p.m.

P.E.I. announced two new unrelated cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The province said anyone who has been contacted by Public Health nursing to get tested in relation to the positive cases should get tested as soon as possible and isolate until they receive the results, or as directed by Public Health nursing.

