Hot, humid weather in store for P.E.I. this weekend and into next week

It's shaping up to be a scorching week on P.E.I.

Temperatures across the Island are expected to rise to 29 C on Monday and hover above 25 C into late next week.

As a result, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Prince Edward Island on Saturday.

"A warm and humid air mass will gradually settle over the Maritimes this weekend and persist into next week," the national weather service said.

"This air mass will bring very warm temperatures and elevated humidex values to Prince Edward Island beginning on Monday."

The same weather statement was issued across New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as well. The Maritimes isn't the only region heating up this Canada Day weekend. Southern Ontario and parts of Quebec are also under heat warnings.

