P.E.I. could break more temperature records Thursday

As a warm spell of autumn weather continues on P.E.I., the weather forecast suggests more temperature records could fall on Thursday.

On Tuesday records were broken across the Island. In Charlottetown the thermometer climbed to 21.3 C, a record for a Nov. 10, and also a remarkable 100th day where the temperature reached 20 C at Charlottetown Airport this year.

While Wednesday was also about 10 C above normal, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said only East Point broke a record, reaching 17.5 C. The record had been 15 C in 1977.

The record for a Nov. 12 in Charlottetown is 15.5 C in 1995. Simpkin said if records are broken Thursday, it will happen early in the day.

"Starting off very mild. Most of the temperatures hanging out into the mid-teens and I think that's where we're going to end up," she said.

"Our temperatures should drop to around nine degrees later on this afternoon."

There will be no sunshine to drive the temperature Thursday, and the chance of a shower. That wet weather is due to a cold front, which will bring more seasonable temperatures, 5 C to 7 C, through the weekend.

